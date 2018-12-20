iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Short Interest Up 60.8% in November

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,973 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the November 15th total of 547,851 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,198,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $589,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

