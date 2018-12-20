James Hardie Industries (JHX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.57

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 39979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of analysts have commented on JHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 50.36% and a net margin of 7.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

