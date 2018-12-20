Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) insider Jan H. Loeb acquired 191,280 shares of Acorn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $49,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Acorn Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jan H. Loeb Acquires 191,280 Shares of Acorn Energy Inc (ACFN) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/jan-h-loeb-acquires-191280-shares-of-acorn-energy-inc-acfn-stock.html.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) monitoring. The PG segment develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.