Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Veoneer Inc has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Veoneer from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veoneer in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/jane-street-group-llc-takes-position-in-veoneer-inc-vne.html.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.