Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 83.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $208.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.22.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 3,334 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $467,460.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $213,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,215 shares in the company, valued at $46,220,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock worth $1,384,002. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $130.15 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz-holdings-lowered-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.