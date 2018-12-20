Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Innogy (IGY)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IGY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. Innogy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.13 ($42.02).

Get Innogy alerts:

Shares of IGY opened at €40.58 ($47.19) on Monday. Innogy has a 52 week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.