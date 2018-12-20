Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 616 Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Graham by 21.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total value of $637,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,237.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $642.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $537.40 and a twelve month high of $678.36.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.65 by $4.54. The firm had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 616 Graham Holdings Co (GHC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/jefferies-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-616-graham-holdings-co-ghc.html.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.