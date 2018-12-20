Jefferies Group LLC Sells 158,607 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 158,607 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 137,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.69.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

