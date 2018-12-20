Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 20,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zynga stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Zynga by 12.5% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zynga by 179.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zynga by 119.2% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zynga by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zynga by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 953,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

