JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,384 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $128.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

