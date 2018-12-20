John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 69.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $29,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMC. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMC opened at $28.39 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $33.58.

