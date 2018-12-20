Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.66% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.44). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on JOUT. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

