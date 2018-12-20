Jones Energy (JONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. It engages in the development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. Jones Energy, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JONE. ValuEngine raised Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Jones Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NYSE:JONE opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Jones Energy has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.09.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Energy will post -26.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) by 249,244.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 775,150 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Jones Energy worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

