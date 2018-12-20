JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Position Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,064,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,808,000 after buying an additional 5,385,333 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,349,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after buying an additional 35,673 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,774.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,185,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,666,000 after buying an additional 3,103,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,538,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ opened at $23.13 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $0.4501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th.

