JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,713,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 326,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 93,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OMN stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a positive return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OMNOVA Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

