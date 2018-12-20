JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.70 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Welbilt worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $229,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $256,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 174.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:WBT opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.36. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 88.66% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard James Sheffer acquired 4,400 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $60,324.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $60,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Haresh Shah acquired 4,500 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,862 shares of company stock worth $522,897. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.70 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-4-70-million-position-in-welbilt-inc-wbt.html.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.