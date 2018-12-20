JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.94 Million Stake in Carnival plc (CUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 18,569.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,808 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carnival by 450.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carnival by 691.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 10.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUK opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 46,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $2,635,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

