JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (JESC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $250.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.35), with a volume of 69981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

