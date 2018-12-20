KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY) versus OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) Critical Analysis

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBC GRP NV/ADR and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.20 billion 2.50 $2.91 billion $3.41 9.81 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $9.66 billion 3.52 $4.15 billion $1.41 11.50

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KBC GRP NV/ADR. KBC GRP NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 24.82% 12.57% 0.79% OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.64% 9.85% 0.90%

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats KBC GRP NV/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.