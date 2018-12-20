Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Capital World Investors increased its position in CIGNA by 172.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CIGNA during the third quarter valued at $682,210,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in CIGNA during the third quarter valued at $302,517,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CIGNA by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,868,093,000 after buying an additional 1,409,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CIGNA by 706.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,109,000 after buying an additional 812,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,680 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

