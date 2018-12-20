Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 22,388 Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

