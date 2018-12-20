Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.14 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stock

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $2,791,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,006 shares of company stock worth $9,640,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

