Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Zalando (ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.40 ($45.82).

FRA ZAL opened at €24.39 ($28.36) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

