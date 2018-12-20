Kepos Capital LP Buys 102,904 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,361,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,885,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814,601 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,817,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

BSX opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $4,526,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,952. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kepos Capital LP Buys 102,904 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/kepos-capital-lp-buys-102904-shares-of-boston-scientific-co-bsx.html.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.