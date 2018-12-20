Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 75,441 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. CL King cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of LW stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.56. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

