KeyCorp (KEY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Chairman Beth E. Mooney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

