Keyera Corp (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 15th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.27 and a 52-week high of C$38.91.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.71876879518617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/keyera-corp-key-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-15-on-january-15th.html.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.