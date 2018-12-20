Kier Group (KIE) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,600 ($20.91). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kier Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,003.40 ($13.11).

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

