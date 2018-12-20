KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in KMG Chemicals were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMG. Fraser Mackenzie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of KMG opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

