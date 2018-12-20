Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.99

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 720460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/koninklijke-philips-phg-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-34-99.html.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.