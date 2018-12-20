Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €37.00 ($43.02) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.34 ($45.75).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.