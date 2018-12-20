Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) CFO Michael Zugay Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CFO Michael Zugay acquired 10,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KOP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,070. The firm has a market cap of $343.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.63 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Koppers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

