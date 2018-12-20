Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,074 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 612,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,431,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

