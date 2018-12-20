Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 144.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 387,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $38,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,084,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $316,181,612.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,456,528 shares of company stock worth $1,281,856,008. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

