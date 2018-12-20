Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Stock

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,164.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,952,000 after acquiring an additional 891,469 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 533.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 271,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,782,000 after acquiring an additional 252,538 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 740.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 197,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,430 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

