Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,657 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.34% of Kraft Heinz worth $228,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

