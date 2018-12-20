Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $139.21 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144,674 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 10.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $139,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

