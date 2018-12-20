KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $83,456.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $83,456.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 127.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 2,948,279 coins and its circulating supply is 2,200,669 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.