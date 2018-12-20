LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $55.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 10.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,087,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,714,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $265.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

