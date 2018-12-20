Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.06.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

