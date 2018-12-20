Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Ladder Capital worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth $157,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ladder Capital by 3,104.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 74.92, a quick ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Ladder Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

