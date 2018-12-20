Lampix Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIX)

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Lampix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. Lampix has a market cap of $774,977.00 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lampix has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.02784011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00140049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00175566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024660 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024700 BTC.

Lampix Token Profile

Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lampix is www.lampix.co. The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lampix Token Trading

Lampix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, OTCBTC, Gatecoin, COSS, Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lampix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lampix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lampix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

