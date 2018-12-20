Larry W. Myers Buys 620 Shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $32,612.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Larry W. Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Larry W. Myers purchased 103 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,077.00.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.24.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 14,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

