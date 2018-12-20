Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) CEO Sells $113,542.22 in Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $113,542.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $667,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

