Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $680,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,336,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 137,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,300,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,314 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood purchased 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,069.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

