Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 52.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 51.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.91%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $35,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,090 shares in the company, valued at $99,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

