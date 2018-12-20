Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $58,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.63, for a total transaction of $1,388,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

