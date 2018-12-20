Legal & General Group Plc Buys 36,359 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of NextEra Energy worth $474,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,765,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 692,998 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 623,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 550,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after acquiring an additional 455,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $174.52 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.38.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $6,391,091.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,103,902.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $3,252,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,614 shares of company stock worth $16,229,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

