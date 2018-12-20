Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 34,739 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.46% of Intuit worth $272,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 236,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 94.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 152,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $30,006,517.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $4,609,813.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,150,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,208 shares of company stock valued at $68,830,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

