Legal & General Group Plc Sells 57,260 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of Citigroup worth $818,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

NYSE:C opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

